Abhishek Bachchan Posts Another Sky Pic from Hospital, Sister Shweta Asks Him to 'Hang in There'

Abhishek Bachchan has been recovering from Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. While waiting for the day he tests negative for coronavirus, the actor has been quite active with updates on social media. He also occasionally posts pictures of his view from the hotel room.

Late on Tuesday night, the actor shared a sky view as he spoke about colours of nature that never fail to impress.

The photo showed the scenic view of a cloudy, dark blue sky alongwith a trail of lush green plants in flower pots.

"The colours of nature never fail to impress," wrote the 'Manmarziyaan' actor with a positive attitude as he added the hashtag "always look on the bright side of life." Sister Shweta Bachchan provided him with encouragement as she commented, "♥️ You. Hang in there."

Actor Suniel Shetty wrote "Ab baby" with a heart emoji. See the picture here:

Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus. The senior actor tested negative for on August 2 and was discharged from the hospital. However, Abhishek remained positive due to certain comorbidities and is undergoing further treatment.

Abhishek is trying to keep up his spirits at the hospital while he recovers. A few days ago, he posted a view of thr sunset with the caption, "Always believe that the sun will shine through! Always. #believe #bepositive." Shweta had said, "May the force be with you."

Abhishek was last seen in his debut digital series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He fell ill shortly after the show's premiere.