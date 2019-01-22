English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao to Star in Anurag Basu's Dark Comic Anthology Film
Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is an action comedy about unavoidable jeopardies of life.
Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is an action comedy about unavoidable jeopardies of life.
Loading...
Filmmaker Anurag Basu's next has four different stories set in an Indian metro. Actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao will star in the dark comic anthology.
The multi-starrer film is an action comedy that is about unavoidable jeopardies of life. It is a slice of life film with stories intersecting each other amid drama and emotion.
Anurag had shot major sequences with Abhishek in Mumbai and Kolkata in 2018. The director has been busy shooting with Rajkummar and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Bhopal.
Actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi are also part of the film. It's being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar.
"It's my pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It's our first collaboration but doesn't seem like one," Anurag said in a statement.
"I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my old friend Pritam for music as always," he added.
Anurag and composer Pritam have worked together in films like Barfi!, Life in a... Metro and Gangster.
"Anurag is a master storyteller and brings magic to celluloid in his films. I am happy we are working together. The characters, the story are so compelling yet the treatment is so amusing," Bhushan Kumar said.
"We have tried to bring on board a terrific cast who perfectly fit the roles that are written. The way the script and shooting is in process, Anurag and I are already planning on doing another project. I am keen on doing more films with Anurag and his team," he added.
The yet-to-be-titled film will release on September 6.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The multi-starrer film is an action comedy that is about unavoidable jeopardies of life. It is a slice of life film with stories intersecting each other amid drama and emotion.
Anurag had shot major sequences with Abhishek in Mumbai and Kolkata in 2018. The director has been busy shooting with Rajkummar and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Bhopal.
Actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi are also part of the film. It's being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar.
"It's my pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It's our first collaboration but doesn't seem like one," Anurag said in a statement.
"I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my old friend Pritam for music as always," he added.
Anurag and composer Pritam have worked together in films like Barfi!, Life in a... Metro and Gangster.
"Anurag is a master storyteller and brings magic to celluloid in his films. I am happy we are working together. The characters, the story are so compelling yet the treatment is so amusing," Bhushan Kumar said.
"We have tried to bring on board a terrific cast who perfectly fit the roles that are written. The way the script and shooting is in process, Anurag and I are already planning on doing another project. I am keen on doing more films with Anurag and his team," he added.
The yet-to-be-titled film will release on September 6.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Daughter Riddhima Shares Throwback Photos on Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's 39th Wedding Anniversary
- This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida
- A Professor, Doctor and a Businessman Met on Twitter - Anonymously
- France Fines Google €50 Million For Violating Data Privacy Rules As Defined by The GDPR
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results