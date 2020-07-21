Abhishek Bachchan Reacts to 'Brother' Amit Sadh's Heartfelt Post From Hospital: This is the Sweetest

Actor Amit Sadh on Monday took to Instagram to thank his Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan. In the Amazon Prime Video original series, Amit plays a police officer Kabir Sawant while Abhishek is seen as psychiatrist Avinash Sabharwal.

Sharing some photos from the sets of the web series, Amit Sadh opened up about his bond with Abhishek Bachchan. Calling him his “senior”, “brother” and an actor he has been “looking up to,” Amit expressed his gratitude towards his co-star and spoke about how he cannot wait to be with him on a set.

Now, Abhishek, who is currently being treated for coronavirus in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, has reacted to Amit's heart-warming post.

“Brother, this is the sweetest. Thank you for your wishes for the family. Regret not being able to celebrate your achievements and success together. But we shall very soon. You are a great friend and can’t wait for that huge,” Abhishek commented on Amit's post.

Amit also wished a speedy recovery for Abhishek and his family members including Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who have been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus.

On the work front, Amit Sadh has three more releases this month. He will be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial Yaara, Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi and a web series titled Avrodh.