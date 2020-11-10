Abhishek Bachchan Replies to Netizen Who Trolled Him with a Farmer's Pic

Abhishek Bachchan is truly the savage king. He knows it very well to give it back to the social media trolls. The actor is often targeted by the social media trolls and he hit back with his witty and savage replies.

Recently, a Twitter user who goes by the name of Gentle Giant tried to troll Junior Bachchan by sharing a picture of a farmer’s resemblance to the actor and captioned it, “If Abhishek wasn’t Bachchan.” Abhishek responded to the post in the most epic way as he wrote, “Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you!”

Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you! 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 9, 2020

This is not the first time that the actor has shut off the trolls. He often leaves the netizens in splits with his quirky replies. Earlier, when a user tried to troll Junior Bachchan by saying that he gets work only because he is Amitabh Bachchan's son, he gave a befitting reply by saying, “I wish what you're saying was true. Imagine how much work I'd get.”

Meanwhile, the actor is all set for his upcoming film Ludo. He has been sharing the updates on his social media handle. Recently, he gave a brief idea of his character in the film. In the caption, he wrote, “Bittu, the character I play in #Ludo is your classic ‘hard exterior with a soft heart’ kind of character. A challenge to portray but equally satisfying. I can’t wait till you all meet him.” The film is an Anurag Basu’s directorial and will release on Netflix India on November 12. The film will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Abhishek has several interesting projects on his plate, including Kookie Gulati’s directorial The Big Bull, and Priyadarshan’s Bachchan Singh and Kahaani spin off Bob Bsiwas. He is back to work after recovering from COVID-19 , for which he tested positive back in July.