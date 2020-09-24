Abhishek Bachchan Replies to Troll Who Slammed Actor for Having More Followers Than Prachi Desai

Abhishek Bachchan has given a befitting reply to an online hater who slammed the actor for having more Twitter followers than Prachi Desai. The user called out nepotism in Bollywood and wondered how Abhishek had more followers than Prachi who is "more talented".

The user wrote, "OUTSIDER VS NEPOTISM: @ItsPrachiDesai- 1.3M followers; @juniorbachchan- 15.3M followers; And you guys are expecting good from #Bollywood. I mean How? It's high time that we should start appreciating and supporting #talent not #face/#Nepotism."

To which, Abhishek, who is the son of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, replied, "I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself."

I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 23, 2020

Abhishek and Prachi shared the screen space in Rohit Shetty's comedy Bol Bachchan, which also starred Ajay Devgn and Asin.

Bollywood star kids such as Abhishek, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ananya Panday have been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism for allegedly riding on the privileges of an insider following young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Netizens accused Bollywood of sidelining Sushant and not giving him his due recognition.