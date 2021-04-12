Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Father Amitabh's Advice When He Decided to Quit Acting

In spite of hailing from the Bachchan family and giving some memorable and power-packed performances in movies like Guru, it was never easy for Abhishek Bachchan to carve a niche for himself in the Indian film industry. He had to face a lot of challenges as far as his Bollywood career is concerned. The actor has also confessed that he reached a point where he almost gave up on his acting career and thought he wasn’t made for it. Abhishek also shared about how his father, Amitabh Bachchan’s advice provided him a new perspective and changed his mind at that stage.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, the actor opened up about his state of mind when he had to face continuous failure. “At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working,” he stated. Then, he confided in his father and said, “I am not made for this industry.”

At this, Big B’s inspiring words boosted his morale and lent him a fresh perspective. “I never brought you up to be quitter," Big B advised Abishek, adding that a person has to wake up every morning and fight for their place under the sun. Reportedly, Amitabh also suggested Abhishek to take up every project coming his way and focus on delivering his best to every role he takes up.

Following his father’s advice, the actor has managed to do extremely well to further his career with some spectacular movies like Ludo and Breathe: Into the Shadows. By giving some amazing performances in the year 2020, the actor has proven his acting skills and versatility.Keeping up with the trajectory, the actor has got another film, The Big Bull released this yearon the OTT platform.It is a crime-drama film, directed and co-written by Kookie Gulati. The film delineates the life of Harshad Mehta who was a stockbrokerinvolved in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

