Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Does Not Like His Previous Work, Say He is Evolving As An Actor

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be making his digital debut after 20 years in the industry said that he does not like his previous work and always finds faults with his performances.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 7, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently completed two decades in the film industry since his debut with the 2000 film Refugee. The actor, who has been a part of many superhit films since then, recently said in an interview that he does not like any of his previous work.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Abhishek said, “I don’t like my work. When I review my work, I find many flaws that need to be rectified. I am not the person who says ‘well done, good job’, I find flaws everywhere. I think there is room for improvement.”

“I watch my films almost daily, and I make several notes about how to improve. What is nice is if I go back and review my notes about a film I have seen several times, they keep on changing. This is good news because this means I am evolving as an actor,” he further added.

Abhishek will be making his digital debut with the Amazon Prime show, Breathe: Into the Shadows. According to the trailer of the show, Abhishek plays a blackmailed father who must kill to bring his daughter back. The show also stars Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.


The show will stream on the OTT platform from July 10th.


