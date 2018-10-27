English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhishek Bachchan is Fasting With Aishwarya on Karva Chauth, Wishes Luck to All Dutiful Husbands
The actor took to his Twitter to send out Karwa Chauth wishes and revealed that he observes Karva Chauth fast with Aishwarya, every year.
(Image: Reuters)
In an old interview, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan had said that he didn't believe in Karva Chauth but if his wife would fast for him then "it is my duty to be with her." Keeping his word, the actor revealed that he would be fasting for his actress wife Aishwarya Rai on the special occasion.
The actor took to his Twitter to send out Karwa Chauth wishes and revealed that he observes Karva Chauth fast with Aishwarya, every year.
The 42-year-old actor tweeted, "#KarvaChauth, good luck ladies.... And the dutiful husbands who should also be fasting with their wives! I do."
The couple was married on 20 April 2007. The wedding took place in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai. Aishwarya gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, on November 16 2011.
On the professional front, Abhishek and Aishwarya were last seen together in the movie Raavan. Interestingly, they are all set to share the screen space once again after eight years. They will be seen in the upcoming film Gulab Jamun which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.
#KarvaChauth, good luck ladies.... And the dutiful husbands who should also be fasting with their wives!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 27, 2018
I do.
