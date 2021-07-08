Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Was Going To Make His Debut Opposite Dilip Kumar

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared an emotional tribute for the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. Through his note, Abhishek also shared an intriguing anecdote from the time when he was gearing up for his debut. In a heartfelt post, Abhishek said that he almost got the chance to share the screen space with the legendary actor in a film titled Aakhri Mughal, but unfortunately it was never made. In the movie, Dilip Kumar was supposed to play the role of Abhishek’s father.

He added, “I clearly remember my father(Amitabh Bachchan) telling me that it took him over a decade to have the honour of sharing screen space with his idol. And here I was given that opportunity in my debut film. He told me to cherish this opportunity and to learn and observe as much as I could by watching the master at work. A film in which I get to work with my idol’s idol. How lucky was I?”

The Big Bull actor ended the note by thanking the late actor. “Today, an entire era of cinema came to an end. Thankfully many generations will be able to watch and learn but most importantly enjoy and respect the immense talent of Dilip sahab through his movies. We thank you for blessing us with your work, wisdom, talent and love,” it read.

Abhishek and Big B were stopped at Dilip Kumar’s funeral that took place around 5 pm at the Juhu Cemetery in Mumbai’s Santacruz. Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar visited Dilip Saab’s house on Wednesday.

