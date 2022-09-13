Abhishek Bachchan Reveals his 'Favorite Thing' to do With Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has shown his acting expertise in films like the Dhoom franchise, Guru, and Bob Biswas. Besides acting, Abhishek is also noted to be a family fan. An active social media user, he often drops pictures with his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their daughter Aradhya, and his father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek shells out major father-son goals as is evident from his social media posts. Recently, the Raavan actor revealed that one of his “favourite things” to do was surprising his father on the film sets.

Sharing an adorable snap on his Instagram space, Abhishek penned a nostalgic note that read, “Some things never change! Well, I guess apart from height and facial hair. Surprise visits to his set will always be one of my favourite things to do.”



The photos depicted Abhishek engaged in a conversation with the Big B of Bollywood. Actor Boman Irani was also spotted at a distance. The image indicated that Amitabh was busy filming for a particular movie when Abhishek dropped by to pay him a surprise visit.

Drawing comparisons from his younger days, Abhishek also posted an old throwback photo beside the current one. The vintage monochrome picture showed a younger Abhishek standing beside Amitabh as the latter read out something from a paper.

The two photos indicated that Abhishek’s favourite hobby as a child was surprising Amitabh during his film shoots.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart in the comment section on the adorable father-son duo. Netizens soon started pouring their love on the snap. While one user called the picture “lovely” another commented, “Awww…that’s love.”

On the film front, Amitabh who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, has a few films lined up in his kitty. He will next be seen in the family drama Goodbye alongside Rasmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

He is also a major part of director Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, which also has Anumap Kher, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra. Amitabh will also collaborate with actress Deepika Padukone for the remake of the Anne Hathaway film, The Intern.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is geared up to feature in the Tamil remake of the drama thriller titled Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

