Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Ileana D'Cruz's First Look From The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Twitter to reveal Ileana D'Cruz's first look from The Big Bull, a crime-drama based in the 1980-90s. The film will skip theatrical release and stream directly on an OTT platform due to Coronavirus pandemic.

In the first look poster, Ileana can be seen in a very formal and serious look. Abhishek tweeted, "Here is the first look of Ileana D'Cruz from The Big Bull! #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of India will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyplusHSVIP @ajaydevgn @Ileana_Official @s0humshah @nikifyinglife @kookievgulati."

Take a look below:

Ileana rewteeted this on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India.”

The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit and directed by Kookie Gulati. The film also stars Ram Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Nikita Dutt and Soham Shah in pivotal roles.

The film is said to be loosely based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta who orchestrated the 1992 5,000-crore securities scandal. However in an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Abhishek had shared, "The Big Bull isn’t historical. It is based in Mumbai in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It’s a rags to riches story, a story of ambition that if you work towards your goal, you’ll definitely achieve it."