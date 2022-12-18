Abhishek Bachchan Rushes to Hug Aishwarya Rai As Jaipur Pink Panthers Win 2nd PKL Title; Watch

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan’s happiness knows no boundaries as his team Jaipur Pink Panthers have ended their 8-year wait and clinched the Pro Kabaddi League trophy for the 2nd time. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan in the championship game. Their first title win was in the inaugural season in 2014.

Abhishek was joined by his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the final match. The actor couldn’t control his excitement and rushed to hug Aishwarya after Pink Panthers’ victory. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Aishwarya also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the match. She wrote: “Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on!"

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, which marked her reunion with Mani Ratnam. The film received rave reviews and Aishwarya’s performance in it impressed fans and critics alike. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in a gripping OTT series. Reprising their roles, the Amazon Original series Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 starred Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, with Naveen Kasturia joining the sequel in a pivotal role.

