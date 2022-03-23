Abhishek Bachchan Says He's ‘Borderline Apologetic’ About His Work, Amitabh Bachchan Reacts

Abhishek Bachchan poured his heart out while talking about his upcoming release Dasvi. The actor, who will be seen playing a politician in the Netflix release, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a note in which he spoke about his approach to his work. The actor confessed he was ‘borderline apologetic’ about his work. He added that people deemed it as ‘humility or lack of confidence’. However, the actor is going to change his approach with Dasvi. Abhishek said he wants to be unapologetic about this movie.

In a note, that was written on a digital black slate abiding to the theme of the movie, Abhishek wrote, “I’m so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It’s a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too. I’ve always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made I want to change that. I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we’ve made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told “let the work speak for itself". I’m sure Dasvi will but I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film."

He concluded the note by saying, “Bahut ho gaya! Ab time aa gaya hai, front foot pe khelne ka (It’s enough! The time has come to play on the front foot)!” Abhishek’s father, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to the comments section and doubled up as his biggest cheerleader. “Well done Bhaiyu .. that’s the way .. proud as ever .. all my love blessings and everything else," Amitabh wrote. Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan too dropped a series of hug emojis to show her support.

Others too joined in to cheer for Abhishek. “All the best for the movie AB," Preity G Zinta wrote. “C’ mon Bhaiyyu 💪 Can’t wait to see this one," Shilpa Shetty commented.

Dasvi will release on April 7, 2022.

