Abhishek Bachchan Says Mother Jaya Bachchan and Wife Aishwarya Do Not Watch His Films Before Release

Abhishek Bachchan’s new film The Big Bull might have just released on Thursday, but the actor already has gotten some feedback from his family. The film was shown to the Bachchan family by producer Ajay Devgn. Father Amitabh Bachchan has said wonderful things, while mother Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are yet to watch it.

“She (Jaya) doesn’t see my films before release. She’s superstitious. My family has seen the film. Ajay (Devgn, producer) showed them the film. But my mom hasn’t seen it, because she’s superstitious. It’s releasing a day before her birthday, so she said as a birthday present she’ll see the film. So, she’s going to see it then, and I’m sure she’ll tell me exactly what she feels," Abhishek told Bollywood Bubble.

“The rest of the family really liked the film. My dad had wonderful things to say. In a sense I’m already happy, because the one voice that matters to me has already endorsed the film, so I’m happy about that," Abhishek said, adding that like his mother, Aishwarya too doesn’t like to see his films before release.

The Big Bull entails the story of Hemant Shah, a stock broker, who in early ’90s had the country’s future in the palm of his hand. Every move of the ‘Big Bull’, as he was called, tipped the scales of the Indian economy. He was the common man’s messiah. Coming from a very Humble background, he rose faster like no other Indian. By 1992, he was India’s highest tax-payer with an advance tax of 26 crore.

