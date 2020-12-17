Abhishek Bachchan Says 'Not Fair' to Twitter User Comparing Akshay Kumar's Shooting Frequency to Other Actors

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Twitter to call out netizen. The exchange on the social media platform started after the social media user alleged that Akshay Kumar is far more better than other actors in the film industry. In his tweet, he claimed that Akshay can wrap an entire shoot of the film in the time taken by other actors to learn what they need to do in a scene.

Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan’ better! — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) December 16, 2020

On this remark, Abhishek replied saying that he was being unfair and everyone has their ‘own pace of doing things.’

Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2020

Replying to Abhishek’s comment, Akshaye mentioned how during these unprecedented times generating a lot of work in the film industry will give people hope. He went on to write that the only way to revive the entire ecosystem of the industry is by generating work and in doing so, top actors and film makers should push their limits.

Chief, under normal circumstances...that’s perfectly cool. Right now, the ONLY way to revive the whole ecosystem is by generating a lot of work! And that can only happen if all our top actors / film makers push up the tempo. If nothing else, it will atleast give people hope! — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) December 16, 2020

In response to this, Junior Bachchan stated that good work is more important than quantitative work. He wrote, “Good work begets more work! Cannot be making films form just the sake of making films. In the long run you will end up doing more damage to the industry. It’s a bit of a catch 22.”

Good work begets more work! Cannot be making films form just the sake of making films. In the long run you will end up doing more damage to the industry. It’s a bit of a catch 22. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2020

Substantiating his stance further, Akshaye added that lack of sufficient content can also lead to permanent closure of umpteen cinema halls. This damage will be such that it will take many-many years to recoup. His main point was to convey that everything that can speed up the return of normalcy should be done.

It is. Likewise, the lack of enough content at this point of time will result in the permanent closure of hundreds of cinemas, which will take years to reverse. Really hope all the stakeholders can work in sync & do whatever it takes to speed up the march towards normalcy. — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) December 16, 2020

Abhishek agreed to a part of his statement but also added that bad films can prove to be even worse for cinema halls. He stated how in these times, people are barely going to places like a movie theatre and if the ones who are going to the halls watch a bad film, they will only be demotivated. There will be more damage in such case a majority of people will watch the film either on TV or digitally.

Yes agree, but in unprecedented times like these where people are slowly (and dare I say reluctantly) returning to the cinemas. Bad films could discourage even the few to just wait and see it digitally or on TV. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2020

Abhishek will next feature in The Big Bull. He has also wrapped up shooting on Bob Biswas.