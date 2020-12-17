News18 Logo

Abhishek Bachchan Says 'Not Fair' to Twitter User Comparing Akshay Kumar's Shooting Frequency to Other Actors

Akshay Kumar (L), Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan gets into a conversation with Twitter user over frequency of movie making while uncertainty looms large due to Covid-19.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Twitter to call out netizen. The exchange on the social media platform started after the social media user alleged that Akshay Kumar is far more better than other actors in the film industry. In his tweet, he claimed that Akshay can wrap an entire shoot of the film in the time taken by other actors to learn what they need to do in a scene.

On this remark, Abhishek replied saying that he was being unfair and everyone has their ‘own pace of doing things.’

Replying to Abhishek’s comment, Akshaye mentioned how during these unprecedented times generating a lot of work in the film industry will give people hope. He went on to write that the only way to revive the entire ecosystem of the industry is by generating work and in doing so, top actors and film makers should push their limits.

In response to this, Junior Bachchan stated that good work is more important than quantitative work. He wrote, “Good work begets more work! Cannot be making films form just the sake of making films. In the long run you will end up doing more damage to the industry. It’s a bit of a catch 22.”

Substantiating his stance further, Akshaye added that lack of sufficient content can also lead to permanent closure of umpteen cinema halls. This damage will be such that it will take many-many years to recoup. His main point was to convey that everything that can speed up the return of normalcy should be done.

Abhishek agreed to a part of his statement but also added that bad films can prove to be even worse for cinema halls. He stated how in these times, people are barely going to places like a movie theatre and if the ones who are going to the halls watch a bad film, they will only be demotivated. There will be more damage in such case a majority of people will watch the film either on TV or digitally.

Abhishek will next feature in The Big Bull. He has also wrapped up shooting on Bob Biswas.


