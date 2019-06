Abhishek Bachchan Shares a Marvel-lous Wish on Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood’s power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan is celebrating their 46th anniversary on June 3 and their son has shared the sweetest wish for them. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of Amitabh with wife Jaya and the caption reads, “Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting.”It could not escape our attention that the word 'parentals' could be a shout out to Marvel Cinematic Studios' Eternals, which is currently in works.Several celebs from film fraternity came forward to wish the couple on their anniversary, including Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Esha Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Vindu Dara Singh, Prateik Babbar and others.A day before their anniversary, Amitabh also shared a post on his personal blog, remembering his marriage to his then Zanjeer co-star Jaya Bhaduri. Reciting the story of his marriage to Jaya, Amitabh described the unusual circumstances as “chat mangni pat vyaah”. Amitabh and Jaya appeared in several movies together namely Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Bansi Birju, Sholay and many more.To celebrate the success of their film, Zanjeer along with other friends, Amitabh and Jaya wanted to go on a trip to London. However, Big B’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan told him that he could go only with Jaya after the two were married. Amitabh and Jaya were dating at that time.To follow his father’s instructions, Amitabh got married to Jaya the next day in a private ceremony, with the presence of family and friends. Concluding his blog post, Amitabh thanked everyone for wishes on his anniversary.Follow @News18Movies for more