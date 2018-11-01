Abhishek Bachchan Shares an Adorable Birthday Wish for Aishwarya Rai, Calls Her 'My happy place'

Considered as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 45 today. Ever since she won the Miss World crown in 1994, the Bollywood diva has ruled the hearts of millions. On her birthday, husband Abhishek Bachchan has sent out a special birthday wish for her.Abhishek took to Twitter, to share an adorable black-and-white photograph of himself with Aishwarya. In the photo the actress can be seen resting on Abhishek's shoulder while the latter places his chin on her head. "Happy birthday wife. I love you! My happy place," he captioned the picture.For the birthday celebration, Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya took off for a short family vacation. The three of them were photographed as they made their way to the airport.Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and recently on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the actor revealed that he observes Karwa Chauth fast with Aishwarya, every year.Also, wishing good luck to the ladies observing fast, he said: "#KarvaChauth, good luck ladies.... And the dutiful husbands who should also be fasting with their wives! I do."(sic)The couple was married on 20 April 2007. The wedding took place in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai. Aishwarya gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, on November 16 2011.On the professional front, Abhishek and Aishwarya were last seen together in the movie Raavan. Interestingly, they are all set to share the screen space once again after eight years. They will be seen in the upcoming film Gulab Jamun which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.