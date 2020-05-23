Abhishek Bachchan Shares Behind-the-scene Pic As Yuva Clocks 16 Years; See Here

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of his film Yuva on the movie’s 16th anniversary. The behind the scenes (BTS) photo was clicked in Kolkata where they were shooting the climax.







The snap features Abhishek standing next to Ajay Devgn and film’s director Mani Ratnam. The Dhoom 3 actor also mentioned that he is heartbroken to see the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in the state.







Captioning the post he wrote, “Wow! 16yrs already. This photo was taken on the sets of #Yuva in Kolkata. We were about to begin shooting the climax of the film. A memorable shoot. Based in Kolkata. It’s heartbreaking to see the visuals coming out of Kolkata in the wake of the destruction left behind by #cycloneAmphan #16yrsofYuva @ajaydevgn #ManiRatnam".











The picture has received several likes and comments from Instagrammers. One of the comments came from Abhishek’s sister Shweta Nanda who dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Ajay both will soon be seen in the film titled Big Bull. The movie is a biographical financial crime movie which revolves around Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta. In the film, Abhishek will be essaying the titular role. The project will also feature Ileana D Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Chunky Pandey, Ram Kapoor among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more