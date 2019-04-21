Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Abhishek Bachchan Shares Gorgeous Picture of His 'Girls'- Aishwarya and Aaradhya

As if Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai aren't already couple goals, add their adorable daughter and exotic beaches to the mix and it’s definitely cuteness overload!

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan Shares Gorgeous Picture of His 'Girls'- Aishwarya and Aaradhya
Image courtesy: Instagram
Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently on a family vacation in Maldives, has posted a photograph of his "girls" -- wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya -- enjoying quality time in the pool.

The actor has been actively sharing inside glimpses into his vacation on Instagram. In the latest image, Aishwarya is seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and is striking a pose with her daughter in her arms.

Abhishek captioned the image: "Happiness, My girls.."



Aishwarya, on the other hand, shared an adorable family photograph. In the picture, the trio is all smile as they look straight into the camera.

View this post on Instagram

✨❤️LOVE

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



On Saturday, Abhishek posted a gorgeous picture of Aishwarya posing with panache in a plunge-line blue gown.

"Honey and the moon," Abhishek captioned the stunning photo.

Aishwarya and Abhishek headed to Maldives over the weekend to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed their bundle of joy, Aaradhya, in 2011.

The star couple has shared screen space together in several films such as Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan and Guru. Their last film together was filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Raavan.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, while Abhishek was last seen in Manmarziyaan along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.
