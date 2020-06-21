Abhishek Bachchan Shares Intriguing Teaser of Breathe 2, Watch Video

Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handles to share an intriguing video of his web show "Breathe: Into The Shadows".

The video captures the essence of a pristine bond between a father and a child. It also unveils the logo of the show.

"Through the light or the shadows, we will make sure you come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer out, 1st July @PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon," Abhishek captioned it.

This comes after the recent release of a poster presenting Abhishek's first look in the upcoming show, wherein he was seen wearing an intense, dark and deep expression over a pamphlet of a missing child.

The crime thriller marks the digital debut of the Bollywood actor.

The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. It also features Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher in prominent roles.

It is slated to release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

