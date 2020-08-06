MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Abhishek Bachchan Shares Medical Chart from Hospital, Says He Still has ‘No Discharge Plan’

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan

It has been over three weeks that Abhishek Bachchan is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 6, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
Share this:

It has been over three weeks that Abhishek Bachchan is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital. On Wednesday he shared a picture of his medical chart on Instagram stating that he won't be discharged anytime soon.

Abhishek captioned the photo as, “Hospital day: 26 Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe.”

Meanwhile, the actor has been quite active with updates on social media. He also occasionally posts pictures of his view from the hotel room.

Late on Tuesday night, the actor shared a sky view as he spoke about colours of nature that never fail to impress.

The photo showed the scenic view of a cloudy, dark blue sky alongwith a trail of lush green plants in flower pots.

"The colours of nature never fail to impress," wrote the 'Manmarziyaan' actor with a positive attitude as he added the hashtag "always look on the bright side of life." Sister Shweta Bachchan provided him with encouragement as she commented, "♥️ You. Hang in there."

See the picture here:

Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus. The senior actor tested negative for on August 2 and was discharged from the hospital. However, Abhishek remained positive due to certain comorbidities and is undergoing further treatment.

Next Story
Loading