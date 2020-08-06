Abhishek Bachchan Shares Medical Chart from Hospital, Says He Still has ‘No Discharge Plan’

It has been over three weeks that Abhishek Bachchan is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital. On Wednesday he shared a picture of his medical chart on Instagram stating that he won't be discharged anytime soon.

Abhishek captioned the photo as, “Hospital day: 26 Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe.”

Meanwhile, the actor has been quite active with updates on social media. He also occasionally posts pictures of his view from the hotel room.

Late on Tuesday night, the actor shared a sky view as he spoke about colours of nature that never fail to impress.

The photo showed the scenic view of a cloudy, dark blue sky alongwith a trail of lush green plants in flower pots.

"The colours of nature never fail to impress," wrote the 'Manmarziyaan' actor with a positive attitude as he added the hashtag "always look on the bright side of life." Sister Shweta Bachchan provided him with encouragement as she commented, "♥️ You. Hang in there."

See the picture here:

Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus. The senior actor tested negative for on August 2 and was discharged from the hospital. However, Abhishek remained positive due to certain comorbidities and is undergoing further treatment.