Abhishek Bachchan Shares Vintage Pic of 'Maa' Jaya Bachchan to Wish Her on Birthday, Take a Look

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan turned 74th today and on her special day, her actor-son Abhishek Bachchan wished her with a very special photo. Taking fans down the memory lane, the Dasvi actor shared a vintage black and white photo of a younger Jaya draped in a white saree with a single flower adorning her hair. He kept the caption quite simple and penned, “Happy Birthday, Ma. Love you. ❤️."

Abhishek’s sister Shweta Nanda and her daughter Navya took to the comment section to extend their warm wishes. While Shweta ‘Loved’ the throwback photo of her mother, the latter dropped a heart emoji for her grandmom. Fans, too, showered love on the actress in the comment section.

Navya also shared a throwback photo of her ‘Nani’ to wish her on her birthday.

An incredible actress, Jaya Bachchan has always been the flag bearer of reinforcing a natural style of acting in both mainstream and art films. She made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar and is the proud owner of several accolades, including the Padma Shri, 9 Filmfare Awards, and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award among others.

She shared the film with her megastar husband Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in the 1972 film Bansi Birju and went on to do several hit films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Silsila, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and others. The couple got married in 1973.

In addition to being one of the most popular actors, Bachchan is also a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and has served four terms since 2004.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is currently receiving rave reviews for his film Dasi. A social comedy, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Next, he will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

