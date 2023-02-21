Sorry Dhoom Fans, Abhishek Bachchan Not Joining SRK, Salman, Hrithik's Spy Universe: Report

It was just yesterday when several reports suggested the possible merger of Abhishek Bachchan’s character in Dhoom with Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir from the spy universe. The news has left Dhoom fans super excited, and now a new report suggests filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom franchise will not be merged with his spy universe, which includes films such as the Tiger franchise, War and Pathaan.

ETimes quoted a source," Dhoom franchise and YRF Spy Universe are now two of the biggest IPs in the history of Indian cinema and Aditya Chopra, who owns both of them, will never merge the two because he wants to grow them separately.YRF Spy Universe is a world of super spies and Dhoom is the world of anti-establishment anti-heroes."

The source added, “They can’t come together. He will protect the sanctity of these two universes and grow them separately to make them even bigger IP’s in the years to come," informs a very senior trade source. So, no you won’t see any characters from these Universes to overlap in either franchises. Story wise also it doesn’t make sense at all. So, all this talk is completely baseless that Jai Dixit will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe. No one from Dhoom will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe and vice versa."

The Dhoom franchise is supposedly one of the most successful ventures of the famed production house. While the first Dhoom film was released in 2004 and it featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra and Esha Deol, it went on to achieve a cult status owing to its brilliantly designed scenes, chartbuster music and more. It was followed by Dhoom 2 with Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dhoom 3 with Aamir Khan. The franchise enjoys its own fan base for quirky dialogues and high-octane action sequences.

Meanwhile, YRF’s Pathaan is continuing to wreak havoc at the box office. Released on January 25, the film has already collected Rs 981 crores at the global box office. While it is now inching close to Rs 1000 crore globally, the film has also minted Rs 500 crore at the nationwide box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 493 crore so far. However, if Tamil and Telugu versions’ collections are also added, Pathaan has already crossed Rs 511 cr at the box office. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film also had an extended cameo by Salman Khan.

