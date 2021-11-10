Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Crime Thriller Bob Biswas Set for OTT Release?

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie Bob Biswas has decided to take the OTT road. The movie is produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and will be releasing it on a streaming platform instead of cinema halls.

According to a report cited by Bollywood Hungama, Red Chillies production has decided to release Abhishek’s next on ZEE5. Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production’s crime thriller Bob Biswas was announced in 2019. The shooting of the movie was completed in Kolkata in 2020 amidst the pandemic. Bob Biswas is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 thriller Kahaani, which starred Vidya Balan. Bob Biswas also stars Chitrangadha Singh in a pivotal role although not much has been shared regarding her character. The crime thriller promises to show Abhishek in a new versatile role.

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Humbled After His First Look from ‘Bob Biswas’ Receives Appreciation

This will not be the first time for Abhishek to release his content on an OTT platform. In 2020, the actor played the mysterious role in Amazon Prime Breathe: Into The Shadows. The crime-thriller series was written by Mayank Sharma and Vikram Tuli. Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen were seen in lead roles. The show has been renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime.

Abhishek’s latest film The Big Bull was released on Disney+ Hotstar, earlier this year. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie, produced by Ajay Devgn, is based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, involved in financial crimes that lasted over a decade from 1980 to 1990. Abhishek played the role of Mehta. Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla were part of the film.

Bob Biswas is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma and it also marks the directorial debut for Diya Ghosh. The movie is written by Sujoy Ghosh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.