After COVID-19 Recovery, Abhishek Bachchan Steps Out to Attend JP Dutta’s Daughter’s Engagement

Abhishek Bachchan has stepped out for the first time after recovering from COVID-19. The actor was snapped at JP Dutta and Bindiya Goswami's daughter Nidhi's engagement ceremony. Nidhi got engaged to director Binoy Gandhi. Now, pictures of Abhishek sharing a happy moment with the couple has surfaced on social media.

Abishek can be seen posing with the couple in an off-white kurta. For the big day, Nidhi picked a gota-patti lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla whereas Binoy looked dapper in a finely tailored kurta pajama set.

Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s film ‘Refugee’. The film also marked the debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID- 19 in the month of July. The father-son duo was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Later, Abhishek wife actress Aishwarya Rai and their Aaradhya were admitted to the hospital after testing positive. While Aaradhya and Aishwarya were discharged in a few days, Big B was released from the hospital on August 2.

Later, Abhishek tested COVID-19 negative on August 8. The actor took to social media to share the happy news.

"I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn't have done it without them," the post read.

He also thanked all the fans and well-wishers for wishing him a speedy recovery. He expressed his gratitude via a video that featured tweets and messages from fans and industry friends.

The clip comes with a message and it reads, "I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude".

The actor was last seen in web series ‘Breathe Into The Shadows’. It was released on OTT platform Amazon Prime. He will be next seen in The Big Bull with Ileana D’cruz. He also has Ludo in his kitty. The project also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Raj Kumar Rao.