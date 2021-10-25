Abhishek Bachchan Surprised Aishwarya Rai on Karwa Chauth, Reveals Amitabh Bachchan

Sunday marked the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth. According to tradition, wives in many regions of the country keep a fast and pray for the long lives of their husband. Many Bollywood celebrities to marked the occasion with their families and spouses. This included the Bachchan family, who had a hearty time during the festival. Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their celebrations. He also revealed that son Abhishek Bachchan flew home to surprise his wife Aishwarya Rai on Karwa Chauth.

Taking to his Tumblr blog, Bachchan wrote, “The evening was given a surprise by the Son, Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi for ‘Breathe’, but without warning suddenly landed up at home .. and a roar of surprise and wonder in the family , who were just not expecting this.”

He also gave a glimpse on their celebrations. He wrote, “So the family was complete at the festive time .. and the dining table banter was filled with laughter and delightful special food.”

Big B also wrote, “A day with the family for Karva Chauth .. the day the wives pray for the longevity and good wishes for the husbands .. fasting the entire day ..pooja in the day and in the evening .. dressed up for the occasion and then the scramble to see the Moon .. through the sieve, light a diya, say a prayer, pour some ganga jal towards the Moon .. throw the the diya over the shoulder with the back to the Moon .. and have the first bite from the hands of the husband and drink the first glass of water for the day.”

“The Moon unlike other years , was bright and appeared on the balcony horizon well before time .. on some occasions it has been covered with cloud and can be seen only later into the night .. a longer wait for the ladies .. but the Moon was generous tonight,” his post concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He also has multiple projects including Goodbye, The Intern remake, Project K, and MayDay in the pipeline.

