Abhishek Bachchan Teases Fans with a Sneak Peak of His Look as Bob Biswas

After a fairly long hiatus from films, which was broken by 2018's Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan has a number of projects lined up this year. He is back on the film sets and raring to go. One of his projects that has generated a lot of curiosity is the spin-off of the thriller franchise Kahaani, called Bob Biswas, in which he will be seen playing the role of the quirky contract killer.

The role of Bob Biswas in Kahaani was immortalized by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee. Audiences loved the poker-faced villain who was a life insurance agent by profession but moonlighted as a deadly serial killer. His "Nomoshkar" and "Ek Minute" became a trademark that seems to have been carried into the spin-off film as well.

On Friday, Abhishek shared a photo from the Day 1 of the shoot of Bob Biswas. In the photo, his face is mostly covered by the clapboard, and you can see a bit of the thick-rimmed glasses and the hairstyle Bob Biswas sported in Kahaani.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek shared a picture of Bob Biswas's Motorola flip phone and his pair of spectacles.

The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh's Boundscript Motion Pictures. Sujoy's daughter Diya Ghosh is helming the film.

Abhishek will also be seen in Anurag Basu's next film Ludo, as part of the ensemble cast. He also has two digital projects coming up on Amazon Prime Video - fiction series Breathe 2 and non-fiction show Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.