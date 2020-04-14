MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Abhishek Bachchan Teases Farah Khan by Asking Her to Upload Workout Video

Abhishek Bachchan Teases Farah Khan by Asking Her to Upload Workout Video

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to pull his friend and Happy New Year director Farah Khan's leg by asking her to upload a workout video, after the filmmaker publicly dissed celebrities for doing so.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 9:28 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has pulled filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's leg saying she should upload her workout video during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Abhishek's jibe comes in the wake of Farah's complaint against several top B-Town celebrities who have been posting fitness videos on social media amid the COVID-19 crisis.

On Tuesday, when Farah posted a couple of fresh tweets, it was Abhishek's turn to tease her about her earlier comments related to celebrity workouts, though this time Farah did not raise the subject.

Farah tweeted: "Pandemic teachings: cupboard full of clothes ,when all i need r 2 outfits.. Nighttime nighty & Daytime nighty."

"Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff's-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiral Grocery Stores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pesca Fish ki Nalini.. thank you."

To this, Abhishek wrote: "Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo!"

For those who came in late, a few weeks back on March 26, Farah had expressed disappointment towards several "privileged" stars in a video, for considering "staying into shape" as important concern when the world is going through serious health crises. Several among the Twitterarti, including actor Arjun Kapoor, had teased her back then over what Farah said, notably: "Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos band kar dijiye and if you can''t stop then please don't feel bad if I unfollow you."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,368,596

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,952,086

    +28,238

  • Cured/Discharged

    460,393

     

  • Total DEATHS

    122,753

    +3,135
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres