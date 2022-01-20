Abhishek Bachchan Teases Kunal Kapoor After Empire Actor Flaunts Washboard Abs

Kunal Kapoor dropped a thirst trap on Wednesday and we are not but grateful for it! The actor, who is blessed with excellent acting skills, impresses no less in the looks department. A proof of which he gave with a picture on Twitter.

The actor shared a picture in which he was seen wearing an unbuttoned yellow shirt. The 44-year-old flaunted his washboard abs. Kunal captioned the post, “Washboard Wednesday.” Clearly, his fans and followers on Twitter were dumbfounded. However, Kunal’s close friend, actor Abhishek Bachchan teased him for the picture. He replied to Kunal’s picture with the comment, “Show-off,” leaving Kunal in splits. His reply to Abhishek read: “Haha! I was just hanging out casually. Hawa zyaada thi (There was too much wind)!"

Kunal is married to Naina Bachchan, cousin of Abhishek. The actors co-starred in the 2007 film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag – Journey Of A Woman.

Kunal is surely a pro when it comes to surprising fans while keeping it casual. On Tuesday, the actor showed off his perfectly toned muscles in a shirtless click. Looking straight into the camera, the star also gave a peek into his spectacular mane. The desirable look was captioned, “Tousled Tuesdays.”

And in case you missed his rare clean-shaven look, check out one of his latest posts. Kunal, in a Wednesday workout mode, was seen weightlifting and posing simultaneously.

One of Kunal’s recent pictures was reviewed by his friend, Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan. The renowned interior designer wrote, “So cute! Kuns, you look like you are 21.” To this, he quipped, “Finally looking my age.”

Kunal was last seen in the web series The Empire, which premiered on Disney plus Hotstar. He also starred in the Netflix film Ankahi Kahaniya. Kunal is also known for films such as Aaja Nachle and Rang De Basanti.

