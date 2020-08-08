Abhishek Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Negative, Rhea Chakraborty Shares Sushant's Note of 'Gratitude'

Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19. Sharing the news on Twitter, the actor expressed gratitude for the doctors treating him at the hospital. He also thanked his fans for their prayers. He first tested positive on July 11 following which he was admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

A 'gratitude list,' reportedly written by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Rhea Chakraborty's notebook has surfaced. According to CNN-News18, the list shared by the actress' lawyer included the names of the people Sushant was "grateful for" in his life.

After a 10-hour long interrogation by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Friday, Badshah has reportedly admitted to shelling out over Rs. 75 lakh for promoting his music album with fake likes and followers. He was questioned again on Saturday and is likely to be summoned again on Sunday for other related aspects of the probe, said the sources.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the nuptial knot on Saturday and Samantha Akkineni seemed quite thrilled about the wedding festivities that began two days ago. Samantha shared a cheerful candid picture with Rana from his haldi ceremony.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Friday were spotted in Khar, Mumbai. The duo was clicked by the paparazzi making their way out of filmmaker Karan Johar’s old office. The duo visited the Dharma Production office late afternoon with breathing masks on. However, the purpose of the visit is not known yet.

