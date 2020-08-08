Abhishek Bachchan Tests Covid-19 Negative, Writes 'I Told You Guys I’d Beat This'

Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19. Sharing the news on Twitter, the actor expressed gratitude for the doctors treating him at the hospital. He also thanked his fans for their prayers. He first tested positive on July 11 following which he was admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

Bachchan tweeted: "A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU! (sic)"

A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

"I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home," Abhishek wrote alongside a picture of his 'My Care Board' from the hospital.

Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus. The senior actor tested negative for on August 2 and was discharged from the hospital.

Abhishek actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. The actress and her daughter were living in isolation at home after testing positive, however, on July 17 they were shifted to Nanavati after complaints of breathlessness and mild fever. Only July 27, their reports came negative and the two returned home.