Abhishek Bachchan Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says He Has Mild Symptoms

After Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood megastar's son Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Abhishek confirmed the news on Twitter late Saturday night.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19," he wrote. "Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Abhishek's close friend, actor Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with him in Housefull 3 and Bluffmaster, has also wished him a fast recovery. He tweeted, "Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan- praying for the family's well being and good health. Love you man."

Abhishek Bachchan, who recently made his web-debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows, will next be seen in The Big Bull, which is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar. He will also be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor has also signed Anurag Basu's Ludo and Gulab Jamun, co-starring his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan, 77, also confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19 via Twitter late Saturday night. He has been currently admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

The actor tweeted, "I have tested Covid positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..



All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" (sic)

Actors and other Bollywood colleagues have tweeted their wishes for his quick recovery. Taapsee Pannu wrote, “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon!champ !” Sonu Sood wrote, “Get well soon sir.”

“Sending you tons of love and best wishes ... please take care ... you ll be okay very soon!,” wrote Neha Dhupia.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Big B will also return to host the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The auditions of the show concluded in May this year.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movies include Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.