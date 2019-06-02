English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhishek Bachchan Thinks The Universe Has Given Him A Sign for Happy New Year Sequel
Abhishek Bachchan posted a photo on social media on Saturday night, pitching for a sequel to 2014 film 'Happy New Year.'
Image of Abhishek Bachchan and a still form Happy New Year, courtesy of Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan had an epiphany seeing a luggage carrier truck on the streets of Mumbai recently. Bachchan, on Saturday night, posted an image on Instagram asking the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff and Sonu Sood to get the "band back together" for a sequel of 2014 dance-musical Happy New Year.
Bachchan found a vehicle that had 'Nandu' scribbled on it in Hindi. Nandu Bhide was the name of the character essayed by Bachchan in Happy New Year and the fact that it appeared to him, seemingly out of nowhere, on the back of a truck, is an indication for a reunion of the cast and perhaps a sequel too.
Happy New Year was not a major success but did manage to win the hearts, courtesy of its actors and their idiosyncrasies. Check out the picture and post he shared by Bachchan on Twitter:
Fans, on the other hand, did not think along similar lines as Bachchan. They rejected the idea of a sequel to Happy New Year out right. See some reactions here:
Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan and is currently working on a film, which is yet untitled, directed by Anurag Basu. The upcoming film is touted as a dark comedy anthology, centering on unavoidable jeopardies of life. The film co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi and is set to release on 24 January, 2020.
