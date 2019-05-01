Abhishek Bachchan to Make his Digital Debut in a 'Never Seen Before' Avatar in Breathe 2

Actor Abhishek Bachchan's foray into the digital space with Breathe 2 could be game-changing for his career, say the show’s makers.One last schedule of the show’s shoot is left for this month, said Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, which is producing the thriller for Amazon Prime Video."I have always loved Abhishek Bachchan's work and I truly believe that he is a one-of-a-kind artist. It's so exciting that he's making his digital debut with Breathe 2 and I am thrilled with the value that's he's adding to our show,” he said."I can promise you this—Abhishek Bachchan is in a never-seen-before avatar in our show," Malhotra added.The first season of the crime drama featured R Madhavan. Season 2 is likely to come out early next year.Apart from Abhishek’s Breathe 2, Abundantia Entertainment has several other projects in the making, including the official remake of the Hollywood film Begin Again, the remake of Malayalam film Angamali Diaries, badminton player Pullela Gopichand’s biopic, the adaptation of the book Men Who Killed Gandhi and the much-anticipated, tentatively titled The End, which will mark Akshay Kumar's debut in the digital space.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 film Manmarziyaan. Though it marked Abhishek’s return to films after a two-year-hiatus, the film failed to perform well at the box office.(With News18 inputs)