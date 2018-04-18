Abhishek Bachchan Trolled For Living With Parents, Actor Hits Back With Solid Comeback

Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone! — Ybn (@stillyoungest) April 17, 2018

Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Sometimes

they need to be put in place. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Of the many celebrities who have been at the fore of shutting down trolls on social media, Abhishek Bachchan probably leads the pack. The actor is quick to respond to any jibe that comes either his way or in the way of his family including father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aradhya Bachchan. Recently, the actor was made fun of for living with his parents.A Twitter user wrote, "Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!"Abhishek, however, had a solid comeback for the user. "Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself," he wrote.Another Twitter user asked Abhishek to not respond to such messages and give them "attention" but the actor was of the view that "sometimes, they need to be put in place."The actor just wrapped up his first shoot schedule for Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He also took to Instagram to share a photograph with the filmmaker and penned down an elaborate process on the journey of his film. "Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end.... Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile....""To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters @taapsee and @vickykaushal09. Stay real, stay mad and mostly.... STAY PUNJABI!! @kanika.d you wrote it, we acted it. Let's hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can't even begin to tell you how much it helped. To such an awesome crew- Thank you for being so kind. Aap sab ke saath " hum to udd gaye"!! #TakeTwo," he wrote.