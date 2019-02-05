LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  Sensex up after budget announcement
  No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  26 weeks of maternity leave
  Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  No change in direct tax slabs
  27 km of highways built each day
  Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
2-min read

Abhishek Bachchan Turns 43, Uri Gets Closer to Rs 200 Cr Mark, Kangana Miffed With Contemporaries

A look back at offbeat roles of Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, Uri's successful run at the box office and a resurfacing of Sohail Khan's reaction to the Salman-Aishwarya relationship. Here are the entertainment highlights of today.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan Turns 43, Uri Gets Closer to Rs 200 Cr Mark, Kangana Miffed With Contemporaries
A look back at offbeat roles of Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, Uri's successful run at the box office and a resurfacing of Sohail Khan's reaction to the Salman-Aishwarya relationship. Here are the entertainment highlights of today.
As Abhishek Bachchan was showered with birthday wishes from wife Aishwarya Rai, niece Navya Naveli and friends from the industry, we looked back at some of the offbeat roles the actor has played onscreen. Uri continues a steady run at the box office, as the film is marching towards Rs 200-crore mark. Controversies around Manikarnika continue as Kangana Ranaut calls out her contemporaries from the industry for not standing by her when she needs their support.

Keep scrolling for the latest news from the entertainment world today.

Abhishek Bachchan is one actor who can be credited with making unsafe career choices that went a long way in making him a rounded artist. From featuring in multi-starrers like Yuva to leading unconventionally themed films like Guru on his shoulders, Bachchan has tried it all in his 19-year long film career. On the actor’s 43rd birthday, we took a look at some of the off-beat roles that Jr. Bachchan pulled off with flair and charisma.

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: Five Times the Actor Impressed Us with His Choice of Scripts

Director Aditya Dhar's debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike has declared a war of its own at the box office, inching towards the Rs 200-crore target quite effortlessly. "Vicky Kaushal's strong performance, Aditya Dhar's superb direction, Mitesh Mirchandani's stylish cinematography and the background score and sound design are superb. Most importantly, the war cry, 'How's The Josh? High Sir!' has caught on in a big big big way," says trade expert Taran Adarsh.

Read: URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark

Kangana Ranaut is miffed with the cold indifference of her contemporaries towards her. The actress says no one from Bollywood ever shows support for her work in spite of her extending support towards them. She added that she spoke to Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar ‘for half-an-hour’ after she watched Raazi , but when it was their turn to support her, “there was no response from anyone.”

Read: Bollywood ‘Shamelessly’ Asks for Favours but Doesn’t Reciprocate Them, Says Kangana Ranaut

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have moved on in their lives, but their breakup remains the most talked-about topic even today. Their relationship was again in the news today for a report about Salman's brother Sohail Khan lashing out at the actress back then for making Salman feel insecure and never acknowledging their relationship in public.

Read: She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai

Amaal Mallik has reacted to #MeToo allegations against his uncle Anu Malik, months after the composer was accused of sexual harassment by singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra. Amaal, a singer and composer himself, has said that he says he doesn’t not consider his Anu Malik as his family. However, Amaal feels people who call out their perpetrators shouldn’t limit their accusations to social media alone and should take the offender all the way to the court.

Read more here: Amaal Mallik Reacts on #MeToo Allegations Against Uncle Anu Malik: I Don’t Consider Him Family

Head back here tomorrow for more showbiz dope tomorrow.



