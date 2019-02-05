English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhishek Bachchan Turns 43, Uri Gets Closer to Rs 200 Cr Mark, Kangana Miffed With Contemporaries
A look back at offbeat roles of Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, Uri's successful run at the box office and a resurfacing of Sohail Khan's reaction to the Salman-Aishwarya relationship. Here are the entertainment highlights of today.
A look back at offbeat roles of Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, Uri's successful run at the box office and a resurfacing of Sohail Khan's reaction to the Salman-Aishwarya relationship. Here are the entertainment highlights of today.
As Abhishek Bachchan was showered with birthday wishes from wife Aishwarya Rai, niece Navya Naveli and friends from the industry, we looked back at some of the offbeat roles the actor has played onscreen. Uri continues a steady run at the box office, as the film is marching towards Rs 200-crore mark. Controversies around Manikarnika continue as Kangana Ranaut calls out her contemporaries from the industry for not standing by her when she needs their support.
Keep scrolling for the latest news from the entertainment world today.
Abhishek Bachchan is one actor who can be credited with making unsafe career choices that went a long way in making him a rounded artist. From featuring in multi-starrers like Yuva to leading unconventionally themed films like Guru on his shoulders, Bachchan has tried it all in his 19-year long film career. On the actor’s 43rd birthday, we took a look at some of the off-beat roles that Jr. Bachchan pulled off with flair and charisma.
Read: Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: Five Times the Actor Impressed Us with His Choice of Scripts
Director Aditya Dhar's debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike has declared a war of its own at the box office, inching towards the Rs 200-crore target quite effortlessly. "Vicky Kaushal's strong performance, Aditya Dhar's superb direction, Mitesh Mirchandani's stylish cinematography and the background score and sound design are superb. Most importantly, the war cry, 'How's The Josh? High Sir!' has caught on in a big big big way," says trade expert Taran Adarsh.
Read: URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
Kangana Ranaut is miffed with the cold indifference of her contemporaries towards her. The actress says no one from Bollywood ever shows support for her work in spite of her extending support towards them. She added that she spoke to Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar ‘for half-an-hour’ after she watched Raazi , but when it was their turn to support her, “there was no response from anyone.”
Read: Bollywood ‘Shamelessly’ Asks for Favours but Doesn’t Reciprocate Them, Says Kangana Ranaut
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have moved on in their lives, but their breakup remains the most talked-about topic even today. Their relationship was again in the news today for a report about Salman's brother Sohail Khan lashing out at the actress back then for making Salman feel insecure and never acknowledging their relationship in public.
Read: She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
Amaal Mallik has reacted to #MeToo allegations against his uncle Anu Malik, months after the composer was accused of sexual harassment by singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra. Amaal, a singer and composer himself, has said that he says he doesn’t not consider his Anu Malik as his family. However, Amaal feels people who call out their perpetrators shouldn’t limit their accusations to social media alone and should take the offender all the way to the court.
Read more here: Amaal Mallik Reacts on #MeToo Allegations Against Uncle Anu Malik: I Don’t Consider Him Family
