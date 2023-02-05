HAPPY BIRTHDAY ABHISHEK BACHCHAN: Abhishek Bachchan is one star known for voicing his opinion candidly on social media if needed. He is certainly not the one to ignore unwanted backlash aimed at his family and personal life. There have been several instances when Abhishek just refused to nasty comments on social media and hit out at trolls in a language they understand.

As the actor celebrates his 47th birthday today, here’s taking a quick look at times when he ended up giving witty yet befitting responses to social media hate.

‘Haha. Funny!…’

Abhishek Bachchan often comes under the radar of social media trolls for being a star kid. One Twitter user shared a meme featuring a photo of the person assuming what Abhishek would be if he didn’t have the ‘Bachchan’ tag. When the picture caught the attention of the Dhoom actor, he laughed, “Haha. Funny! But still better looking than you!”

Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you! — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) November 9, 2020

‘The question mark at the end’

In another instance, Abhishek was mocked by a troll over one of his marriage rumours that suggest that Aishwarya Rai first had to marry a tree before tying the knot with him. The user wrote, “Aishwarya had to marry a tree first so she could marry a rock (mince Abishek can’t act no?)” While giving his befitting response, Abhishek wrote, “the question mark at the end suggests that you have a doubt, mince, there is hope for me. Yay!”

the question mark at the end suggests that you have a doubt, mince, there is hope for me. Yay!— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) September 7, 2016

‘I pray that you are never…’

When Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized for his COVID-19 treatment, a Twitterati mocked his son and asked how will he feed himself. In his reply, Abhishek joked, “Philhaal toh let ke kha rah hai dono ek saath hospital mein (Currently, we are both lying down and eating together in our hospital beds)” But the trolling did not end there, the persistent user commented, “Get well soon sir. Har kisi ke kismat mein nahi hota let ke khaana khaana (Not everyone is fortunate to eat food while relaxing).” The Dhoom actor maintained his grace as he wrote, “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.

I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

‘Proudest moment for me’

When Abhishek Bachchan was mocked for living with his parents he did not hold back from admitting that he feels proud to be with them. “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have been for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.” His response prompted many to support the actor, some of them even hailed their parents as the strong pillar of their family.

Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

‘Was dropped from a few films’

Previously, when a Twitter user sarcastically asked Abhishek Bachchan about how he got the role after the box officer disaster Drona, the actor sincerely confirmed that he did not receive any offer for a long time. He also revealed being dropped from a few films at the time. “I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping, and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy,” he stated.

I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. जब तक जीवन है , संघर्ष है।— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Abhishek last starred in Dasvi and will soon make a special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa.

