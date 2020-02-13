Abhishek Bachchan Turns Businessman in New Poster of The Big Bull
A new poster of Abhishek Bachchan’s next Bollywood venture The Big Bull was released on Thursday. Abhishek is introduced as a stock broker posing in a suit-tie-sunglasses ensemble in the poster.
The Bunty and Babli actor will be essaying the role of Harshad Mehta, an Indian stock broker, who was involved in various financial crimes.
The latest poster presents Jr. Bachchan with the tagline ‘The man who sold dreams to India’. It also announced that the biographical financial crime-drama will come out on the big screen on October 23, 2020.
Previously, the Dhoom star had shared the first look of The Big Bull on January 2, 2020.
The post received various comments, with people finding similarity of Abhishek’s look with Leonardo Di Caprio’s Wolf of the Wall Street and his own movie Guru.
The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, among others. It will feature Ileana D’Cruz and Nikita Dutta in key roles.
After gaining heaps of praises from his portrayal of a calm love-struck Sikh in Manmarziyaan in 2018, Abhishek Bachchan did not grace the screens with any new movie in 2019.
Bringing an end to his sabbatical, the Dostana actor has three movies lined up in 2020. Aside from The Big Bull, he will be starring in Bob Biswas and Ludo.
The Players protagonist will also make his online debut with Amazon’s original series Breathe 2, alongside Amit Sadh.
