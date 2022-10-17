Abhishek Bachchan Unveils Poster of Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2; Series Set To Premiere on Nov 9

Abhishek Bachchan has finally revealed the release date of the much-awaited new season of his web show, Breathe: Into The Shadows. It was back in October 2021 when the makers of this Amazon series confirmed that it has been renewed for another season. Now, over a later, the series is almost ready for streaming. Confirming November 9 as the release date, Junior Bachchan tweeted a teaser poster that promises that the new season will be as thrilling as the last one.

In the poster, Abhishek Bachchan is facing his back to the camera while embroiled in front of a wall filled with some drawings. Sharing the teaser poster, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “It’s time to Breathe Into The Shadows once again. New Season, November 9.”

Featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, and Saiyami Kher, the sequel will also see the addition of Naveen Kasturia to the cast. Created and bankrolled under the banner of Abudantia Entertainment, the new season is helmed by Mayank Sharma. The second season was shot extensively in Mumbai and New Delhi.

The second season of the crime thriller traced the life of Dr Avinash Sabharwal (played by Abhishek Bachchan), whose 6-year-old daughter Siya gets kidnapped by a masked man. The latter orders Sabharwal to kill someone in order to get his daughter back. The season is filled with interesting plot twists showcasing the story of a father’s desperate need for rescuing her daughter. The first part was well received by fans and critics alike, setting a higher benchmark for the new season. Notably, the plot of Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2 remains unclear but it is suggested that a new case will unravel with new mysteries to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in director Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. The film premiered on Netflix and JioCinema.

