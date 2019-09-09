Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi Hug Each Other at PV Sindhu's Felicitation Ceremony

Shuttler PV Sindhu became the first Indian to bag a gold at the BWF World Championships and in honour of her victory, a felicitation ceremony was held in Mumbai, where the who's who of the entertainment world and otherwise made their presence felt. Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Oberoi, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were also present in the ceremony and Abhishek and Vivek happened to cross paths at the red carpet.

What happened next was captured on paparazzi cameras and is now going viral on social media. Vivek and Abhishek hugged each other on the red carpet. They greeted one another with a warm smile and Abhishek also went on to greet Vivek’s wife, Priyanka and veteran Bollywood actor Suresh.

Watch video here:

Vivek was earlier in love with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is Abhishek’s wife. Earlier in May, Vivek had even a made commentary on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls, while clubbing it up with his personal life.

Vivek had shared a collage image that featured him, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Salman Khan and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya, which many thought was in bad taste.

Post the event, Vivek even shared the news of Sindhu coaching his young daughter Ameya in badminton. Sharing an image with Sindhu, Vivek wrote on Twitter, "My fan moment! So proud to meet our champion and India’s pride @Pvsindhu1. Many many congratulations on your historic achievement. My 4.5 year old daughter Ameya is a much bigger fan now, thank you for accepting to inspire and train her."

My fan moment! So proud to meet our champion and India’s pride @Pvsindhu1. Many many congratulations on your historic achievement. My 4.5 year old daughter Ameya is a much bigger fan now, thank you for accepting to inspire and train her. More power to you. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ydXPlNwisB — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 8, 2019

