Abhishek Bachchan Wants to Host Food Documentary, Vicky Kaushal Would Love to Be Part of 'Pot Boiler'

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 20th year in Bollywood with a recap of all his films so far. With the hashtag #RoadTo20, the actor has been revisiting his films year-wise and sharing his thoughts on the projects he has worked in so far.

While recalling his 2018 film Manmarziyaan, the actor had a fun suggestion for director Anurag Kashyap and his cos-stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. "I have an idea... Anurag, let's make documentary on food across India. Vicky and I will host it. Kanika can write it. You and Anand direct it. Amit will give the soundtrack. Taapsee will handle all public relations and production ( since she will probably not eat anything!! ) I'm on! Over to you," he posted.

The idea for the food documentary came from the fact that Abhishek "made good memories and ate the best food and drank the best lassi in Amritsar." Vicky seemed totally up for the idea, as he commented, "The ‘pot boiler’ I would love to be a part of! AB ❤️"

Anurag, too, is game. He said, "Haha just read it.. btw I have mastered the mattar paneer of kesar da dhaba.. I am on for food film/documentary anything."

Manmarziyaan, and especially Abhishek's role, touched many hearts. Taapsee played a young woman in love with Vicky, a part-time DJ, but they are unable to marry because of his lack of stability and commitment in life. Abhishek's character comes into her life as the much-needed silent pillar of support. The film's depiction of modern love was appreciated and the music by Amit Trivedi became quite popular.

