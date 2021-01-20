Abhishek Bachchan was High-headed After 'Dhoom' Success, Big B's Presence Humbled Him

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with 2000 film Refugee. Later, he went on to feature in romantic drama films like Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Kuch Naa Kaho and other projects but they never fetched him appreciation. However, in 2004, with his performance in Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Yuva, he started gaining recognition as a gifted artist. In the same year, he even got his first commercially successful film in Dhoom.

Recently, Abhishek made his appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Ajay Devgn. They came to promote the upcoming film The Big Bull, in which Abhishek features as the infamous stock broker Harshad Mehta. Recalling his journey in the Hindi film industry, Abhishek said the movies he did before Dhoom did not earn him much praise. However, after Dhoom became a hit at the box office, he felt like he has finally 'arrived'.

Elaborating further, Junior B said he attended the success party of Dhoom nearby his home. While returning early in the morning from the hotel, he felt happy and proud about his first successful film. "I felt like I have finally arrived, I have become a star," he said. "I signed autographs and met people who congratulated me for my role in the film. I was in my own world when I reached home and rang the doorbell and my father opened the door. At that moment, seeing my father in front of me, all the pride came crashing down and I realised, looking at him, that I have to work hard still. I have achieved nothing."

On the work front, apart from The Big Bull, Abhishek features in Bob Biswas.