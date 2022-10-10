Abhishek Bachchan Watches Amitabh Bachchan's Don With Fans, Admires Dad's Original Shehenshah Jacket

The Amitabh Bachchan film festival is underway in the city and the legendary actor’s son, actor Abhishek Bachchan did not miss a chance to be a part of the celebration. Abhishek revealed that he attended the special screening of Don and it was nothing less than a treat!

Besides watching the film on the big screen, Abhishek also took a tour of the exhibition organised honouring Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday and couldn’t help but admire Big B’s Shahenshah jacket put on display.

Sharing a collage of pictures from the memorable evening on Twitter, Abhishek wrote, “What a feeling to see Don on the big screen. Congratulations Shivi on putting together this treat for all us fans of Bachchan! Also the exhibition by Ausaja is priceless. Highlight being Shahenshah’s original jacket! #AB80 @shividungarpur @smmausaja @FHF_Official.”

What a feeling to see Don on the big screen. Congratulations Shivi on putting together this treat for all us fans of Bachchan! Also the exhibition by Ausaja is priceless. Highlight being Shahenshah’s original jacket! #AB80 @shividungarpur @smmausaja @FHF_Official pic.twitter.com/pb9JM860RN — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) October 9, 2022

For the unversed, to honour Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, Film Heritage Foundation is hosting a 4-day film festival – ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’, showcasing some of his best films in theatres. These include Don, Abhimaan, Satte Pe Satta, and Amar Akbar Anthony, among others.

On Sunday, Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and shared a video in which the crowd was seen dancing along to the title song of Don (1978).

Shabana compared the moment to a rock concert and called the audience ‘unbelievable.’ Her caption read: “Unbelievable audience to DON at PVR Juhu yesterday . People mouthing dialogues singing dancing like at a rock concert. #Salim Javed #Amitabh Bachchan rule . What a treat . Thank you #Film Heritage Foundation and #PVR cinemas.”

Amitabh Bachchan will turn 80 on October 11, Tuesday.

