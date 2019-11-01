Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His 'Principessa' Aishwarya Rai on Birthday

"Principessa" is Italian for princess. Abhishek on Thursday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of Aishwarya, who looked like a princess in a stunning floor-sweeping gown.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His 'Principessa' Aishwarya Rai on Birthday
Image: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 46th birthday on Friday, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a dreamy post on his his actress-wife, whom he fondly called "principessa".

Abhishek on Thursday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of Aishwarya, who looked like a princess in a stunning floor-sweeping gown.

"Happy birthday Principessa!" he captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Principessa!!! ❤️

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

"Principessa" is Italian for princess.

Abhishek and Aishwarya announced their engagement in January 2007 which was later confirmed by his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The couple got married in April 2007. The two have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Abhishek is currently shooting for The Big Bull. Other details related to the film are still under wraps, except that it is produced by Ajay Devgn films.

The film marks the reunion of Ajay and Abhishek seven years after Bol Bachchan.

It is being directed by Kookie Gulati, who has previously helmed movies like Prince and Pyare Mohan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram