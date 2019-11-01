Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His 'Principessa' Aishwarya Rai on Birthday

On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 46th birthday on Friday, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a dreamy post on his his actress-wife, whom he fondly called "principessa".

Abhishek on Thursday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of Aishwarya, who looked like a princess in a stunning floor-sweeping gown.

"Happy birthday Principessa!" he captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Principessa!!! ❤️ A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:36pm PDT

"Principessa" is Italian for princess.

Abhishek and Aishwarya announced their engagement in January 2007 which was later confirmed by his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The couple got married in April 2007. The two have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Abhishek is currently shooting for The Big Bull. Other details related to the film are still under wraps, except that it is produced by Ajay Devgn films.

The film marks the reunion of Ajay and Abhishek seven years after Bol Bachchan.

It is being directed by Kookie Gulati, who has previously helmed movies like Prince and Pyare Mohan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.