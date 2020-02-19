English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Abhishek Bachchan Wraps up First Shooting Schedule of Bob Biswas, Shares Pic with Cast and Crew

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-produced 'Bob Biswas', wrapped the first schedule of the film and shared a group picture with the cast and crew on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently wrapped the first shooting schedule of Bob Biswas, a film based on the contract killer in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 film Kahaani starring Vidya Balan. The spin-off has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Gaurav Verma as well as by Ghosh himself.

“It’s a wrap on the 1st schedule!!! #BobBiswas @sujoy_g @IChitrangda #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk,” Taking to Instagram, Abhishek wrote as he shared an image with the cast and crew of Bob Biswas.

Recently Abhishek shared a behind-the-scenes picture from Bob Biswas sets as the film began shooting. "Lights. Camera. Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas Here we go!!@IChitrangda @ghosh09 @iamsrk Produced by @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScript," he wrote.

Shah Rukh then took to Twitter to express that he was sad to miss the first day of Bob Biswas. "Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process," he wrote.

Directed by debutante director Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be a spin-off of the sinister assassin immortalised by actor Saswata Chatterjee. Chitrangada Singh also plays a pivotal role in Bos Biswas.

