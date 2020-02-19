Abhishek Bachchan Wraps up First Shooting Schedule of Bob Biswas, Shares Pic with Cast and Crew

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently wrapped the first shooting schedule of Bob Biswas, a film based on the contract killer in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 film Kahaani starring Vidya Balan. The spin-off has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Gaurav Verma as well as by Ghosh himself.

“It’s a wrap on the 1st schedule!!! #BobBiswas @sujoy_g @IChitrangda #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk,” Taking to Instagram, Abhishek wrote as he shared an image with the cast and crew of Bob Biswas.

Recently Abhishek shared a behind-the-scenes picture from Bob Biswas sets as the film began shooting. "Lights. Camera. Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas Here we go!!@IChitrangda @ghosh09 @iamsrk Produced by @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScript," he wrote.

Shah Rukh then took to Twitter to express that he was sad to miss the first day of Bob Biswas. "Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process," he wrote.

Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process. https://t.co/H4PplKtWWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2020

Directed by debutante director Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be a spin-off of the sinister assassin immortalised by actor Saswata Chatterjee. Chitrangada Singh also plays a pivotal role in Bos Biswas.

