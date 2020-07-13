Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe 2 Co-star Amit Sadh Tests Covid-19 Negative

After Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and was shifted to Nanavati Hospital for further treatment, his Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh had shared on social media that he will be taking a voluntary coronavirus test for precautions.

Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan announced that they have been hospitalised in Mumbai as the two contracted the novel coronavirus. And since then, fans started wondering about Amit's health, considering he and Abhishek were spotted several times at a dubbing studio amid the pandemic.

Now, Amit has confirmed on social media that his Covid-19 test result have come out as negative. Sharing the news with his well wishers, Amit wrote on Twitter, "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength (sic)!"

Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength ! 🙏🏻 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 13, 2020

Amit plays the role of Crime Branch officer Kabir Sawant in Breathe: Into the Shadows, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.