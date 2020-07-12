MOVIES

Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe Co-star Amit Sadh to Get Covid-19 Test Done

Actor Amit Sadh, who worked with Abhishek Bachchan in 'Breathe: Into The Shadows', has decided to get his Covid-19 test done.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
After Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19, actor Amit Sadh, who worked with the former in Breathe: Into The Shadows, has decided to get his Covid-19 test done.

On Saturday, Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan announced that they have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai as the two contracted the novel coronavirus. And since then, fans started wondering about Amit's health, considering he and Abhishek were spotted several times at a dubbing studio amid the pandemic.

Sharing his health update among his fans, Amit took to social media on Sunday and wrote: "Hi all. Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, will get a precautionary Covid-19 test done today.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery."

A post shared by AMIT SADH (@theamitsadh) on

