Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe Co-star Amit Sadh to Get Covid-19 Test Done

After Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19, actor Amit Sadh, who worked with the former in Breathe: Into The Shadows, has decided to get his Covid-19 test done.

On Saturday, Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan announced that they have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai as the two contracted the novel coronavirus. And since then, fans started wondering about Amit's health, considering he and Abhishek were spotted several times at a dubbing studio amid the pandemic.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Sharing his health update among his fans, Amit took to social media on Sunday and wrote: "Hi all. Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, will get a precautionary Covid-19 test done today.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery."