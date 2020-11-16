Abhishek Bachchan's Candid Picture with Birthday Girl Aaradhya is Winning Hearts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beloved daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s adorable photo with her father Abhishek Bachchan has been surfaced on the internet as she turns 9 today. In the picture, Aaradhya can be seen sitting in her father’s lap, flashing an adorable smile as she posed for the camera.

The picture has been shared by none other than Sikander Kher, who captioned it, “Happy Birthday to this little lady #Aaradhya.”

As soon as he shared this adorable picture of father-daughter duo, many B-town celebs took to the comment section to wish the baby girl. Actor Angad Bedi commented, “Happy birthday little gorgeous girl Aaradhya @bachchan @sikandarkher @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb beautiful pic”, while TV queen Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Happie bday lil aradhaya.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya are yet to share any post on social media for their munchkin. However, among all the wishes that the little Aaradhya received on her birthday, the most special and priceless wish came from her dadu Amitabh Bachchan, who took his social media handle and shared a collage of her clicks and wrote, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love.”

In the collage, nine boxes can be seen capturing little Aaradhya’s various moods and expressions as she posed for the cameras. In the pictures, she looks cute as she put up cute headbands and shimmering tiaras.

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s newly released picture Ludo is available on Netflix India and actor seems to have a great time on the set with the cast members. He shared a video where all the cast of the film can be seen playing ludo. The video also includes some scenes from the film. The caption of the post reads, “The game's afoot everyone! #Ludo, now streaming, only on Netflix.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.