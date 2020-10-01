Abhishek Bachchan's Classic Reply to Troll Who Said He'd Remain Jobless Whether Cinemas Open or Not

Abhishek Bachchan was excited to hear about the re-opening of cinema halls as the ministry of home affairs on Wednesday released guidelines for Unlock 5. Sharing the news about the same, the actor tweeted, "The best news of the week!"

However, the actor was trolled by a user who wrote, "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?" Abhishek, who is known to give classic replies to online haters, graciously responded to the user by writing, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

Another user tried to troll the actor by commenting, "How did you get next movies after Drona?" To which, Abhishek replied, "I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy."

After Breathe- Into the Shadows, Abhishek will now be seen in The Big Bull. Calling The Big Bull rags to riches story, Abhishek Bachchan earlier shared, “The Big Bull isn’t historical. It is based in Mumbai in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It’s rags to riches story, a story of ambition that if you work towards your goal, you’ll definitely achieve it.”