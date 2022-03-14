Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi to Skip Theatrical Release and Premiere on These OTT Platforms

In the last couple of years, the trend of films skipping the theatrical release and launching on OTT has taken off, owing to the pandemic. While certain filmmakers have waited for theatres to reopen to release their films, some don’t mind taking the OTT route. Now, the latest film to have a digital release is Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama.

The publication quoted a source as saying, “The film will be released on April 7. It is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Their last film together, Mimi (2021), was premiered on both Jio Cinema and Netflix. Similarly, Dasvi would also be released on both the streaming giants."

Dasvi stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam alongside Abhishek. Interestingly, this is his fourth film to have an OTT release, following Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. He was also part of a web series titled Breathe: Into The Shadows.

The publication further quoted the source as saying, “Abhishek Bachchan was praised in these three OTT films and also in the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows (2020). Even in Dasvi, he has delivered a memorable performance. Yami Gautam, meanwhile, was loved in A Thursday, which was released recently. Though Nimrat Kaur was last seen in Airlift (2016) six years back, she is remembered even today. As a result, the star cast is sure to create a buzz. Moreover, the film is said to be a comedy with a great social message about education. And the fact that it’s produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has given memorable similar films in the past like Hindi Medium (2017) and Angrezi Medium (2020), has made Dasvi a film to watch out for.”

